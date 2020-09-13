Vinod Kumar slams Centre for creating hurdles in development of NHs in TS

Vinod Kumar and BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurated modern toilets in Karimangar town.

Karimnagar: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday slammed the Union government for creating hurdles in development of National Highways sanctioned to the State.

Vinod Kumar and BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurated modern toilets in Karimangar town.

Later, speaking to the media, Vinod Kumar said as part of the efforts to make Karimnagar a junction for National Highways, he had tried to get five NHs sanctioned during his tenure as MP and got the Jagitial-Warangal highway sanctioned.

The Union government, however, dropped the Jagitial-Warangal highway, he said and urged the MPs from the State to fight for it.

Kamalakar said the town was being developed on all fronts according to the aspirations of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Karimnagar has turned into an island with the town surrendered by the water, he said.

Informing that five check dams would be constructed across the river Manair, he said Karimnagar would become a famous tourism spot. Daily water supply, the long standing dream of local people, has been implemented 90 percent.

Informing to construct 15 e-toilets as part of the smart city programme, he said two were constructed on pilot basis and inaugurated on Sunday. Remaining 13 would also be completed soon.

Vegetable, Fish and Mutton markets with modern facilities would also be constructed in the town. Karimnagar would become a modern city if all ongoing projects were completed.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor, Y Sunil Rao, Collector K Shashanka, KMC Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and others participated in the programme.

