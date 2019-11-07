Vinod Kumar urges NRIs to invest in Telangana

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday invited NRIs in US to invest in rural Telangana by setting up IT companies especially BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) and provide employment to rural youth.

Kumar said that tier-II cities and small towns in the State were ideal for setting up a BPO as it would not only cost less for the companies to run their units, but also provide jobs to youngsters. Participating in an investors meet organised by Princeton Growth Accelator (PGA) in New Jersey on Wednesday, Vinod said the State government was ready to provide necessary support to investors for setting up their IT firm branches in rural parts of the State. He said in the first phase, the State government was keen on promoting tier-II cities like Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar for establishment of IT firms. Later, the same facility will be extended to other towns and cities in the State.

