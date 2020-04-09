Vinod Kumar urges people to join forces in fight against COVID-19

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday urged people to join forces in the united fight against Coronavirus.

He said though the State government was taking all measures to supply food to the needy, people should come forward and contribute their might to fill the empty stomachs of scores of the poor and the needy who do not have access to food due to lockdown.

Distributing rice and other essential commodities organised by Sports Authority of Telangana State at LB Stadium here on Wednesday, Vinod Kumar said the State government would extend all support for the people who are willing to feed the poor.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was constantly updating the Centre including Prime Minister Narendra Modi about various measures initiated by the State.

Vinod Kumar suggested that all private company owners should pay salaries to their employees, while property owners should not pressurise their tenants for rents. He pointed out that the State government was already coming to the rescue of migrant workers and supplying them with rice and other essential commodities.

Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy and other officials were present.

