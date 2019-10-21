Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Hyderabad U-19 boys thrash Gujarat

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:31 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad under-19 bowlers put up a disciplined performance as they beat Gujarat by six wickets after folding them out for a below-par 104 runs in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy Group B match at Vishal Cricket Ground, Surat on Monday.

Aniketh Reddy (3/8) and Purnanand Kakulamarri (3/25) ran through Gujarat batting while Hyderabad side, boosted by the return of skipper Thakur Tilak Varma who played for the senior side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, reached the target in 33.2 overs. This was Hyderabad’s second consecutive win in the tournament from five matches. They lost two games while one match was washed out due to rains.

Brief scores: Gujarat 104 in 40 overs (Haswang Brahmbhatt 31, Aniketh Reddy 3/8, Purnanand Kakulamarri 3/25) lost to Hyderabad 105/4 in 33.2 overs (Thakur Tilak Varma 41).

