Vintage car rally: Nizam-era fire engine wins trophy

Hyderabad: The Nizam-era John Morris fire engine, which once served the Nizam’s State Railway, has won the JMAI Trophy at the 54th Statesman Vintage Car Rally held at New Delhi on Sunday.

The John Morris fire engine, manufactured in 1914, was originally used by the Nizam’s State Railway in Hyderabad and is now a prominent exhibit at the National Rail Museum, New Delhi.

It was the oldest participant in the rally which saw vintage vehicles taking to the roads. The John Morris fire engine was the only vehicle in the rally that was aged above 100 years, 106 to be precise.

Grabbing the attention of a huge Sunday crowd that flocked to witness one of the most prestigious vintage car rally events in the country, the John Morris Fire Engine completed the full rally distance of 70 km.

For the John Morris fire engine, the JMAI Trophy it bagged marks a proud comeback, since it was earning the honours after a gap of 13 years. The story behind John Morris fire engine, according to SCR officials, has it that this is the only vehicle in the world fitted with the original Shrewsbury and Challenger solid tyres and still retains all the original parts of its fire equipment. It also holds the Ajax Gun-Metal Turbine Pump as part of its fire equipment. The fire engine graces the precincts of one of the best railway museums in the world, the National Rail Museum at New Delhi, according to an SCR press release.

It is the SCR’s team of technical personnel from the Carriage Workshop, Lallaguda who undertakes its regular maintenance.

