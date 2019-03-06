Vintage path breaker

By | Published: 9:00 pm 9:09 pm

At a time when medicine or engineering are considered the most obvious career options, meet Spoorthy Konapaneni, who has not only chosen an offbeat career path, but also broke many long-standing stereotypes about what women should and shouldn’t do. With International Women’s Day just around the corner, there is no better opportunity to congratulate Spoorthy on her bold and zesty career decisions.

In spite of having a Master’s degree in International Business from London, Spoorthy says her choice of a career wasn’t that. Talking about her unique choice in profession, she says, “I’ve always been fascinated with wine. In fact, as a kid, I grew up watching various documentaries of people going into the vineyards, the whole process involved in the making of wine. And, since then, this was something I wanted to do; I mean, it’s different, new and interesting, so why not.”

On being a wine taster

Equipped with a level-3 certification from WSET – Wine & Spirit Education Trust (which is valid in more than 90 countries across the world), Spoorthy takes pride in being the only certified female sommelier in the city. “Yes, I am very happy with what I have achieved. Especially because back then, this wasn’t, even remotely, considered an acceptable choice of profession,” she says. She has completed level 1 and 2 in Bengaluru and third one is Mumbai, where a certified expert comes in from WSET London to conduct training and exams.

“There are no set prerequisites when it comes to being a sommelier but, you have to undergo three levels of training to become a licensed expert,” says the 30-year-old while talking about the kind of training the profession requires.

Professional talks

Wine tasting as a profession is unheard of. For a lot of people, wine is just like any other drink, but, there is a lot more depth to wine than just that; be it the texture, the soil that the grapes are grown in, flavour, its country of origin, etc., all play a major role when it comes to deciding upon a wine and that’s where a sommelier comes into to play.

When it comes to the kind of work a sommelier does, Spoorthy says, “Wine analysis is one of the major tasks we’re entrusted with. We help people pair their wines with their food, we can help a restaurant decide on the nature and kind of wines that they should stock up on, based on the cuisine they offer, etc.”

On being asked to list down the key factors to keep in mind while analysing wine, she says, “For the reds, it’s the smell, texture, storage temperature, and country of origin that we look at while analysing and for the whites, it’s all those plus the colour of the wine.”

Challenges faced

Whenever you want to do something out of the box, you will definitely face backlash from the society, and that’s natural. Spoorthy says she was asked a lot of weird questions like ‘oh, you’re a girl, will you be able to sustain in this profession?’ or ‘marriage would be difficult, people would think you’re a drunkard if you continue this’, etc.

“Most people, my parents included, thought that this was something I’d take up as a hobby or for recreational purposes. They were shocked initially, when I decided to make a career out of it, but, later, ended up being my biggest support system,” Spoorthy concludes.