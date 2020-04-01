Violate norms, lose passport: KTR

By | Published: 12:35 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao directed the district administration of Rajanna-Sircilla to expedite efforts to contain spread of coronavirus in the district. He also directed the authorities to make foolproof arrangements for procurement of paddy and other crops, while avoiding arrival of farmers in large groups.

In a teleconference with the district authorities from Hyderabad on Tuesday, Rama Rao reviewed the preventive measures initiated by the district administration to curb the spread of the disease. He asked them to ensure that 1,032 persons who were in quarantine in the district stay in home isolation till April 7 under any circumstances and even suspend the passports of those who violate the quarantine orders.

He also wanted the officials to create awareness in rural areas and educate them to ensure that those who come from other districts or villages are kept in home isolation for a prescribed period.

The Minister directed District Collector Krishna Bhaskar to take necessary steps and support the migrants working in brick kilns, construction sector and also irrigation projects during the Covid-19 crisis. Besides ensuring food and shelter, he wanted the officials to provide necessary free medical assistance to the workers. He asked them to provide free meals through Annapurna canteens to poor and the needy.

Rama Rao insisted that sodium hypo chlorite is sprayed in every village across the district, while sanitation works were taken up without any trouble every day. He said the district administration should take all necessary steps to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities, while keeping a tab on escalation of prices of vegetables and other essential commodities.

With the State government making arrangements for procurement of paddy, corn and other crops, the Ministers directed the officials to close all market yards and instead, facilitate opening of small procurement centres in every village. He requested the farmers to follow token system and sell their produce for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

About 1.32 lakh acres are under cultivation in Rajanna Sircilla district, where about three lakh tonnes paddy production is estimated. Arrangements have been made to procure paddy, corn and other crops through about 215 procurement centres including Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP), Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), and others. The procurement centres are also being sanitised, besides insisting that farmers maintain social distance during procurment.

District Collector Krishna Bhaskar, Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde and other officials attended the teleconference from Sircilla.

