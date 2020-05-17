Violations of airspace by Chinese choppers in Himachal

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Shimla: Chinese helicopters violated Indian airspace twice in Himachal Pradesh last month, officials revealed on Sunday.

The intrusions were taken up with the central authorities appropriately by the state government, an official told IANS.

The first intrusion was reported on April 11 and the second on April 20. In both incidents, a Chinese helicopter was observed flying on the Indian side of the international border close to Sumdoh in Spiti subdivision, he added.

Sumdoh is located on the border of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts and is manned by the state police.

Beyond Sumdoh, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are deployed.

Himachal Pradesh shares a porous border with China and smuggling of rare species of fauna and Chinese goods like blankets and thermos flasks across the border is quite frequent.