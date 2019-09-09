Viral fevers under control, says KTR

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said the spread of viral fevers was on the decline and that the situation would be brought under control at the earliest.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was intensifying fogging and anti-larval operations across the city. High risk areas like those abutting River Musi were identified and special camps would be opened in such areas, he said.

Private hospital staff and Indian Medical Association members were being roped in to organise medical camps. Coordinated measures were being taken up involving the MAUD and Health Department to contain the fevers, he said.

Stressing the importance of community participation, the Minister said it was unfair to blame the GHMC as the civic body alone could not contain the spread of viral fevers.

Extensive awareness campaigns would be conducted in schools, colleges and colonies to apprise people of the procedures to be followed to contain the spread of fevers. Outpatient services at Basthi Dawakhanas were already being extended till evening for the convenience of local residents.

“Efforts are on to increase the number of Basthi Dawakhanas in GHMC limits. The idea is to have two Basthi Dawakhanas per division,” Rao said, adding that the GHMC was doing its job but residents should equally take part in controlling the spread of viral fevers. Not all viral fevers are dengue cases and people should ensure their houses and neighbourhoods are devoid of water stagnation, he said.

Addressing the media after a marathon review meeting with GHMC officials, the Minister said instructions were issued to officials to frame a calendar on seasonal diseases.

This would include preventive measures and efforts to contain the outbreak of such seasonal diseases. This would be regularly followed to ensure that there is no disease outbreak, he said.

The Minister, who came down heavily on opposition parties, urged them to restrain from making baseless allegations over dengue cases and triggering panic among the people.

