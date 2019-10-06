The viral food channel

By | Published: 12:58 am 12:16 am

This is not an ordinary kitchen from where delicious dishes keep gourmets charmed and fascinated. Khwaja Moinuddin’s culinary skills, even while catering to the fantasies of food connoisseurs visa YouTube, keeps the pangs of hunger away from several hundreds of children in various orphanages and slums in Hyderabad.

This 39-year-old, who gained popularity through his YouTube channel ‘Nawab’s Kitchen: Food for All’, also feeds destitute children in Warangal and Guntur as well.

There is a difference in what he serves to the children. The menu is not just something to fill their stomachs. He makes sure he serves them something that they normally do not get. And this ranges from Chicken biryani to Mutton mandi and from Pizza to Vegetable biryani, Sheer khurma, Pulao and even Pani puri.

Moinuddin, a self-made YouTube star, currently resides with his wife and two children in Manikonda. He was born and brought up in Hanamkonda in Warangal. He did his schooling in the Zilla Parishad High School in Chityala and MBA in Alluri Institute of Management in Hanamkonda.

With 12 years as an electronic media journalist not giving him any satisfaction, Moinuddin, along with his friends Srinath Reddy and Bhagat Reddy, quit the profession and decided to launch a food-based YouTube channel. That is how ‘Nawab’s Kitchen’ came up in 2017.

The channel was a huge hit, registering more than one million subscribers. In his videos, Moinuddin cooks different type of dishes while Srinath and Bhagat work behind the scenes. Their huge following has ensured enough sponsors for the expenses, both for video-making and feeding poor children.

“When I was travelling to my grandmother’s home in Tenali at the age of 12, I found a kid picking up idly from the railway track and eating it. From that moment, I understood the importance of hunger and decided to serve them,” he says.

Talking about his journey with ‘Nawab’s Kitchen’, Moinuddin says he was not an expert in cooking, but one who learned it on his own. The YouTube channel had its first video on September 14, 2017, on the preparation of Chicken biryani, which was then served to 35 orphans. So far, he has prepared 250 recipes, each one different from the other.

According to him, over the last two years, he has served different types of dishes to around 30,000 kids to orphans and poor kids. “After having food, kids come together and hug me and say they haven’t tasted such food in their life.”

Moinuddin prefers to offer food prepared mainly with mutton to kids though he likes Vegetable biryani as well. Along with the main course, he also offers them sweets, juices, milk shakes and fruit salads. He gets a concession of Rs 10 on every kg of chicken and mutton from a meat shop in the Seven Tombs Tolichowki area as the vendor was impressed with his noble social cause.

His channel has not been confined to just food. One of his videos helped in tracing a missing person from Gujarat who was specially-abled. A childhood friend of the missing person, while watching a video of Nawab’s Kitchen, saw the person eating the food served in Mallikamba Manovikasa Kendram in Warangal. His parents then contacted Moinuddin, after which a happy reunion followed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .