Viral Research and Diagnostic Lab inaugurated at KMC Warangal

By | Published: 8:33 pm 8:34 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod has inaugurated the Viral Research and Diagnostic Lab (VRDL) set up at Kakatiya Medical College with Rs 1.73 crore in Warangal on Friday.

Speaking after the inauguration, he said the blood samples of the Coronavirus suspect cases will be tested at this lab and the results can be expected in a day. “With the available staff working in single shift, a total of 100 samples can be tested every day. If the staff is increased by 10 more people, 300 samples can be tested in three shifts,” he added. He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his efforts to get the lab.

Stating that the State government is taking all steps to check the spread of the Coronavirus, he appealed to the Markaz returnees to come forward voluntarily for the Covid -19 tests. He also asked the general public not to venture out of their houses and follow the directives of the lockdown strictly to contain the disease. He also urged the people to contact the officials, if they find any symptoms of the Coronavirus. Minister Satyavathi has appreciated the efforts of the District Collector, Commissioner of Police, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) commissioner and other officials for their efforts to check the Covid-19 in Warangal city. “The officials are even visiting the containment zones every day and seeing that the residents are getting the essential commodities, medicine and essentials,” she added.

According to the KMC officials, the VRDL was set up under the scheme of “Establishment of a Network of Laboratories for Managing Epidemics and Natural Calamities” sponsored by DHR/ICMR. It works under the Department of Microbiology, KMC. As per the present guidelines the VRDL, KMC, will test the samples from erstwhile Warangal and Khammam districts. The lab is capable of testing 28 viruses including Coronavirus.

MP Pasunuri Dayakar, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy, KMC Principal Dr Snadhya Sunkaraneni, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr K Lalitha Devi, MGMH Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .