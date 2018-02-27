Two viral videos about ‘subtle sexism’ sends out important message

By | Published: 1:25 am 1:18 am

It’s not a new trend to see advertisements and short videos talking about different social concerns. But, not every video shines enough to grab our attention, unless it’s something like the recent All Out India ad titled Stand by tough moms, directed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

Stand by tough moms

The ad revolves around a mother who is seen serving food to her son who refuses to eat. It takes place at the dining table in a joint family where the elders start to pick on the mother for being ‘tough’ on her child who stole money from the purse.

Does this plot line remind you of your own mother? Did you stand by her? The ad subtly portrays the patriarchal set-up and how mothers are always criticised for everything revolving around the children’s upbringing. The extended family usually forgets that parenting is the responsibility of both the parents.

It’s likely that a lot of us would not realise that such reactions would have deeper effect on the child as well as the mother. We need to understand that parenting is tricky, and a child needs to be groomed well from the beginning for a brighter future.

But, in most cases, our ignorance blinds us because it’s something we often see and tend to normalise. Dr Purnima Nagaraja, a mother, a mental health professional and psychotherapist, says, “A mother is often criticised and is never thought to be good enough. But, despite the pressure, it is crucial to remember never to take the frustration on the child, while the rest of the family shouldn’t intervene unless it’s necessary.”

Internet’s sexualised contents

A few days before this ad was released, vlogger Nuseir Yassin (Nas Daily) — better known for his one-minute daily videos — shared a short video titled We Killed the Internet, which has gone viral.

The video very clearly hits out at the low quality content that’s piling up on the Internet, and the way sex and sexism are creeping into the video content on the net. He says in the video that ‘sex sells’, which is a disgrace because we are not only sexualising both men and women, but also turning the Internet into a dirty playground, which is dangerous for the younger generation.

Mohammed Bin Ishaq from ‘The Baign Vines’ says, “As a vlogger, I feel responsible about the kind of content my team uploads. These days, people who do not have enough content make sexualised content to get them fame and money.”

He goes on to add, “It is disheartening to see such videos get more likes and shares than videos embedded with a social message and made by sheer hard work.”

Both the videos, in their own way, bring out the kind of sexism that we are less aware of and the need to stop normalising what shouldn’t be normal.