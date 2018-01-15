VIRASAM vows to fight fascism

By | Published: 12:25 am

Mahabubnagar: Members of Viplava Rachayitala Sangham (VIRASAM) on Sunday vowed to continue their fight against the ‘Brahminical Fascism’ and ‘Imperialist Fascism’. They were speaking at the two-day 26th State Conference of the organisation, which concluded here on Sunday.

Seminars on topics ranging from Brahminical Hindu fascism, literature against Brahminism and democratic culture, Hindu caste nature, perspectives on literature against Hinduism and others were organised.

Eminent social activists, professors and journalists participated in the conference which was attended by a huge crowd from Telangana, and the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Professor Anand Teltumbde, Professor Haragopal, Varalakshmi, UOH Scholar Udaya Bhanu, Duddu Prabhakar, Shivarathri Sudhakar, Professor Kasim, Veerasathedar, Siasat Editor Zahid Ali Khan, Kalyan Rao and Varavara Rao spoke on various issues related to Brahminical Hindu fascism prevailing in the country under BJP’s rule.