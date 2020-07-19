Virat Kohli best batsman I have bowled to, Richardson

By | Published: 3:08 pm

Hyderabad: Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson feels that Indian captain Virat Kohli is one of the best batsman he has bowled to in his career. The Australian was speaking during a chat for Picollo Podcast when he revealed about the toughest batsman he faced.

“Virat Kohli without a doubt,” said Richardson when he was asked to name the best batsman he has bowled to. “He bats with so much energy and you can tell he’s on a different level than anyone else you bowl to. Even in the Indian team when you’ve got the Rohit Sharma’s and all but Kohli’s at a different level. He hits the ball in areas that you can’t even imagine.”

“You can tell that he pushes the other guys in the team to sort of step up when he’s batting with them. He’s unbelievable. He can change a game like that,” said Richardson, who has played two Tests, 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for Australia so far.

Speaking about his encounter with Kohli, “There were a few times that I bowled to him in India post their Australian tour, as soon as I came on to bowl, it’s like he wanted to take me down straight away. He was in the fight from ball 1. I felt I was on the backfoot,” Richardson added.