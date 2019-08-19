Virat Kohli completes 11 years in international cricket

By | Published: 9:32 am 11:13 am

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has completed 11 years in international cricket. On Sunday, the India skipper, who is currently leading India in the West Indies, reflected on his celebrated over a decade-long journey with a heartwarming post.

“From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn’t have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with.

“May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path,” Kohli wrote posting photographs of himself from 2008 and 2019.

On August 18, 2008, Kohli had made his debut for India against Sri Lanka where he could manage only 12 runs. However, it was just a stepping stone for Kohli who is now counted among one of the greats of the game.

Kohli scored his maiden hundred against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2009 and only became more consistent in the following years. Since 2011, the skipper has not looked behind. He now has 43 hundreds in just 239 ODIs and is only behind legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who scored 49 centuries in 463 matches.

With 68 hundreds in international cricket, the 30-year-old is just 32 behind Tendulkar’s all-time record of 100 hundreds. He recently became the first batsman to score 20,000 runs in a decade.