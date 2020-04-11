Virtual ceremonies mark Easter this year

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Happy Easter, dear readers! Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion. It is a day of joy and celebration. And while people traditionally attend sunrise service at church on Easter morning, this year they are doing so at their home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Most churches are streaming Easter services online. People are ditching their pajamas and are dressing up for the celebration, gathering their family and tuning in with a Bible in their hands for the service.

Telugu actor Regina Cassandra also attended an online service. She said, “In so many years, this is the first time Easter celebrations are so different.

Usually, I am away from home during Easter. This year, I am home but away from family. In a time like this, the only celebration I’ll be doing is offering my prayers. I will offer a special prayer for people around the world to heal.”

Pastor at Eagle Mount Church, Sarat Yellasiri says that while the church would operate out of Gachibowli, they are now operating in living rooms. “What we’re doing is we’re going fully online. Just as though we are face-to-face, we do a live service. The Praise and Worship, and preaching are pre-recorded so that we can create a seamless experience for the congregation. And everyone dresses up,” he shares.

Supermodel Alice Rosario feels that it is a time of distress and uncertainty to many. “Easter is the time to celebrate the risen God. That after all the troubles and sins, there is going to be hope. It’s when families and communities come together and celebrate it as a whole as one but during these testing periods, distance is what we need.

I am just being grateful to God that we are alive and praying for people in need, people affected by it and deceased and their families,” says Alice, who has walked shows for Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, JJ Valaya, Ritu Kumar and a lot more.

Some like Daniella Taylor and family are celebrating Easter by feeding the needy. “We are going to Gandhi Hospital and Cancer Hospital in Jubilee Hills to feed people,” says Daniella, who took part in online church services not just on Easter, but on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday as well.

