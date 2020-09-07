Virtual conference on industrial revolution 4.0 being held

The conference will also focus on emerging technologies and their application in the post Covid era with emphasis on making healthcare more accessible.

Hyderabad: Academicians and industry experts from India, Japan, Taiwan, Australia and Thailand will deliberate on the advances of industrial revolution 4.0 in a four-day international virtual conference being organised by Hyderabad section of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) from September 10 – 12.

Futuristic disciplines

Titled ‘Engineering in fourth Industrial Revolution’, the conference will have keynote speakers and plenary sessions on evolving and futuristic disciplines including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Intelligent Technologies.

The conference will also focus on emerging technologies and their application in the post Covid era with emphasis on making healthcare more accessible, automatic medicine transporting vehicles, increasingly important role of AI, digital transformation, and power safety, among many things. Chairman of IEEE Hyderabad section Dr Amit Kumar said that they have conducted over 800 events in the field of engineering and technology during this pandemic till date. He also said that IEEE Hyderabad Section is one of the most active sections in IEEE Region 10, Asia Pacific and has won several awards in this year and earlier.

“The flagship Biennial Conference of IEEE Hyderabad will be a fully virtual conference. Around 500 delegates from India and few from other countries are expected to attend this event through virtual mode”, said IEEE HydCon convener Mousmi Ajay Chaurasia.

