Virtual photo shoots, the new normal

While thousands of photographers are confined inside their homes during the lockdown, quirky yet novel ideas continue to hit their minds. With stringent lockdown measures underway, photographers haven’t been able to go out for photoshoots so most of them recently began doing virtual ones to keep themselves busy and focussed doing quarantine.

Virtual photoshoots are done entirely using video-calling applications like FaceTime and Google Duo.Regardless of high-tech cameras, equipment and picturesque backgrounds, photographers are effortlessly making their subjects look flawless.

One such photographer is Sumanth Tittu from Hyderabad, who is making every effort to ace virtual photography from the comfort of his home. He simply connects with his models or clients through the FaceTime app and takes pictures of the screen with his phone. He later enhances them with editing apps.

“I have to put an extra effort while doing FaceTime or virtual photoshoot. It is challenging. Finding a perfect spot and ensuring a strong internet connection is one of the crucial parts. I speak to my clients beforehand and finalise where to position their phones, wardrobe and angles,” says Sumanth, who has collaborated with actors like Niharika Konidela, Hansika Motwani, Punarnavi Bhupalam and Simran Choudary.

This new normal is inspiring a slew of photographers and celebrities.

