Virtual tourism: LA, Maldives livestream twilight calm

New Delhi: The Coronavirus pandemic has put all our travel plans in a tail spin, and cancelled well researched vacations.

To help with the anxiety, destinations are offering 3D virtual tours, high-quality immersive photographs and livestreaming local experiences, many people are touring from the comfort of their couch.

It is not just educational and cultural tours that virtual travellers can indulge in, but also moments of calm and quiet introspection. A new initiative by The Residence Maldives has begun to showcase inspiring visuals depicting the splendour of travel or bringing back memories from the Maldives. People ending their day in any part of the world can tune in to the Instagram LIVE of a sunset landscape from the island nation’s resorts at Falhumaafushi and Dhigurah.

Whether it is to reminisce about the views, listen to the soothing sounds of the Indian Ocean waves, the setting sun can bring you to renewed hope that the next day may bring.

In another part of the world, you can watch the sun sink into the glittering Pacific Ocean. Daily, Los Angeles Tourism is livestreaming the sunset from Hotel Erwin in Venice Beach, beginning in the evenings.

“Collectively, we are on our couches, at our kitchen tables, peering out our windows and dreaming for the day we are on the other side of this pandemic. Whether a form of escapism or driving inspiration for a future trip, wanderlust is at an all-time high, and we want to bring a taste of Los Angeles to these dreamers,” concluded Don Skeoch, chief marketing officer for Los Angeles Tourism.