Virtusa Centre of Excellence at MLRIT

Hyderabad: Virtusa’ Centre of Excellence on Informatica has been launched at Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology. Kiran Aidhi, Senior Director-Human Resources at Virtusa along with CV Nagaraja Rao, Senior Director-Human Resources & Krithivasan S, Lead – India Campus Hiring inaugurated the Centre of Excellence Lab on Informatica.

During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding was exchanged between Virtusa and college management, besides students who got selected in the campus recruitment drive were presented offer letters.

This apart, certificates were presented to the winners of COE Week, a five-day national-level coding challenge held across India. Marri Laxman Reddy, Chairman, Marri Laxman Reddy Group of Institutions, Marri Rajashekar Reddy, Secretary, Marri Laxman Reddy Group of Institutions, Dr K Srinivas Rao, Director, & P Ravi Chandra, Head-Training & Placements also participated in the event.