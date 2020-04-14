Virus cases surge across India

By | Published: 11:15 pm 11:31 pm

New Delhi: There has been a record single day increase of 1,463 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to 10,815 in the country while the death toll stood at 353, according to the Health Ministry data. However, A PTI tally compiled from States showed there were 10,986 cases and 365 deaths.

A total of 602 hospitals in the country were earmarked as dedicated Covid-19 facilities with a capacity of 1,06,719 isolation beds and 12,024 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, the Ministry said.

Addressing the daily briefing to provide updates on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Lav Agarwal said as per World Health Organisation (WHO) data, 76,498 confirmed cases and 5,702 deaths were reported across the world on Monday.

“It is due to our collective efforts that in a largely populated country like India, we had only 1,211 positive cases and 31 deaths reported in the last 24 hours,” he said.

“Our effort has been to act in a preemptive manner. We started screening 12-13 days before Covid-19 was declared as a public health emergency. Our advance action has been a major contributory factor in how we have been able to manage,” Agarwal said.

Responding to a question on whether India was doing enough tests, he said, “We are doing Covid-19 testing as per our sampling criteria, non-criteria based testing can result in sub-optimal use of testing kits.” “Besides, we are progressively widening our sampling zone, we are testing those who have severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) or influenza-like illnesses,” Agarwal said.

According to Punjab Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba would hold a video conference with all the Chief Ministers and top officials of all the State governments on Wednesday at 9.30 am.

The details of the extended lockdown shall become known during and after this meeting, he said.

The extension of suspension of passenger train services and international and domestic commercial passenger flights till May 3 had already been announced by 10 States — Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Mizoram — and Union Territory of Puducherry which have already extended the lockdown till April 30.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .