Virus fear: Jamia Nizamia not accepting skin donations for Bakrid

Published: 7:40 pm

Hyderabad: Jamia Nizamia, the world renowned Islamic Seminary will not be accepting donations of the skin/ hide of sacrificial animals this year in view of Covid-19 during Eid-ul-Adha.

In a press release, the seminary said that collection of the skin of sacrificial animals is suspended this year due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and safety of the staff of the seminary and those associated with the task of collecting the skin of the sacrificial animal. The seminary asked people not to come and donate the skin during the three day Bakrid.

As a practice Muslims donate the skin of the sacrificial animal to Islamic schools or seminaries to facilitate the education of the students pursuing their religious courses in the institution. The management of the schools sell the hide to traders and use the money to take care of the regular expenditure.

