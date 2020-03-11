Virus-hit techie to be discharged from Gandhi Hospital

By | Published: 12:46 am 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The first Covid-19 positive patient, a software employee with travel history to Dubai, is expected to get discharged from Gandhi Hospital in the coming days. After nearly 14 days of isolation and treatment at Gandhi Hospital, he is on his way to recovery.

Based on the guidelines of Health Ministry, the patient has to test negative twice to get discharged from the hospital. On Monday, the software employee tested negative for viral load and officials collected his samples to test it for the second time.

“We have collected samples for the second time and once he tests negative, he will be discharged in coming days. At present, there are no Covid-19 positive patients in Telangana but we are preparing ourselves for all kinds of eventualities,” said Etela Rajender, Health Minister.

The Health Ministry has given its nod to start Covid-19 testing at Osmania General Hospital in addition to the existing facility at Gandhi Hospital. The health officials had earlier requested to provide such a facility at the high-end laboratory in Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM).

Health officials said with the novel coronavirus spreading to all parts of the globe, large number of Indians residing in such countries were coming back, resulting in heavy rush at the international airport.

“We have decided to screen all passengers coming from foreign countries at the international airport. Those without symptoms will be kept under home isolation and those with symptoms will be admitted to hospitals,” Rajender said.

The health officials manning the counters at the international airport only have one standing thermal scanner and a few hand-held devices. There are nearly seven aerobridges at the international airport, which have to be monitored by special team of healthcare workers.

“We requested MOHFW to provide us with thermal scanners but it may get delayed. That’s why Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao has already issued ordered to procure at least three such thermal scanners and we will be able to get them in couple of days,” the Minister said.

More health staff has been added at RGIA Shamshabad and at present, 200 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and paramedics would screen passengers round-the-clock.

Yashoda Hospital

Meanwhile, the management of Yashoda Hospitals have come forward to contribute towards State government’s response to contain Covid-19 in Telangana. Yashoda Hospitals MD, Dr GS Rao met Health Minister and said the hospital would donate two lakh masks.

Already, 1.20 lakh masks have been handed over to the senior health officials and the remaining will be supplied in a day or two. Yashoda Hospitals has earmarked 60 isolation beds, 20 each at its branches in Malakpet, Secunderabad and Somajiguda for treating suspected Covid-19 patients, he said.

