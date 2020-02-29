Virus scare: No need to stock up on medicines

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: People need not make a beeline to medical shops for buying medicines in bulk amid the ongoing coronavirus scare. The COVID 19, which spread to over 46 countries from China, has definitely cast its shadow over the production of drugs in the country. But, there is no need for people to panic and resort to stocking up on medicines, experts said.

“People do not have to panic and start to stock up on medicines through bulk-buying. I have been in touch with industry leaders across India and we have enough stock for at least six months. By then, the crisis due to the COVID 19 outbreak should blow over,” Dr S Chandrasekhar, director of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), said.

Purchasing medicines in bulk would only end up creating panic and could also cause artificial shortage. There are enough raw materials needed to manufacture drugs for the next three to four months, he said.

On the occasion of National Science Day celebrations held at IICT on Friday, experts from the chemicals and pharmaceutical sector said India imports close to 80,000 types of raw material needed for the manufacture of medicines, pesticides and electronic equipment. The sectors were likely to take a hit in the coming days due to complete shutdown of industries in China.

“Widespread consultations with industry and other stakeholders are already under way in New Delhi to discuss the situation. There is nothing to panic and India is quite capable of handling such situations. We feel that in the next month or two, things should return to normalcy,” P Raghavendra Rao, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, said.

Drug manufacturers assurance to people

Members of Bulk Drug Manufactures Association (BDMA) said they have enough stock of raw materials (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) needed to manufacture drugs. “We have APIs stock for at least three months. Some supplies of raw materials already started from China, while the government also came forward to airlift APIs from the neighbouring country. I don’t think there is a need for people to panic,” P Eshwar Reddy, executive director of BDMA (India), said.

Reddy said in the short term, drug manufacturing units have enough capability to increase their production abilities by taking up minor adjustments or modifications of their manufacturing facilities.

