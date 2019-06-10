Visaka Industries hopeful of increasing capacity utilisation

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:13 pm 6:14 pm

Hyderabad: Visaka Industries, which has launched integrated solar roofing system under the brand Atum, is hopeful of increasing the capacity utilisation at its manufacturing plant to about 80 per cent in a year.

Atum was launched in December and the plant is located at Miryalaguda. It has a capacity of making about 30 MW panels. The currently capacity utilisation is more than 40 per cent, according Visaka Industries Limited Whole Time Director JP Rao.

The company is seeing an increased demand from industrial, commercial and residential segments for the integrated solar panels. The company has done in-house research and development on Atum, which uses 12 mm cement boards to mount the solar panels. They double up as cement panels as well as produce energy. They are idea for homes, complexes, malls, offices, factories and warehouses.

The cost per KW of installation is about Rs 65,000. This compares with the conventional solar panels. However, Atum panels are more efficient in tapping the solar energy. It takes about 60 sqft for installing one kw capacity compared to about 120 sqft in the conventional panels, he said. “We are booked for next two months. We are seeing a demand for solar roofs from the residential segment,” Rao said adding that its products in the residential segment are now eligible for Government subsidy.

The use of Atum panels create an additional retail space as they are elevated to form a room-like structure, he said. Under the net metering concept, solar producers are getting about Rs 3 per unit they are feeding into the grid. The payback period is about five years.

On Monday, the company distributed pushcarts fitted Atum panels on their roofs. Each cart has a capacity to generate 1.5 units. This can power a light bulb, a fan and a mobile phone. The structure is weather resistant and provides the vendors a resting space too. Each cart costs about Rs 40,000 and in all it distributed 18 carts worth Rs 7.2 lakh under its CSR works. The company said it will continue to donate more such carts to the local vendors.