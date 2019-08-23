Visakhapatnam: Demand to reduce GST to 5 per cent for apartments

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Apartments Residents’ Welfare Association (VARWA) has demanded the Central government to reduce the GST on apartment maintenance charges from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, the VARWA general secretary BB Ganesh referred to the Finance Ministry’s order recently that Apartment owners would have to pay GST at 18% if their monthly maintenance charges to the Residential Welfare Association (RWA) exceeded Rs.7,500 per month and even otherwise, the RWA should pay GST of 18% if its turn over exceeded Rs.20 lakh per annum.

“Maintenance charges are collected by RWAs for meeting the common expenses such as wages to security, sweeper, cleaner, gardener, phone, intercom, electricity charges, municipal water, housekeeping, repairs and maintenance etc. The apartment owners are already paying property tax which includes water tax and general taxes. RWA is paying GST on the common expenses through the Telecom service provider, intercom provider, man power agency etc. Therefore, levying GST on Maintenance charges leads to double payment of GST by the apartment owners.

Getting GST refunds and passing on to the residents or owners is a mirage. It is therefore additional burden on the apartment dwellers.

Charging GST on maintenance charges is nothing but taxing on the internal services of apartment complexes many of which are supposed to be provided by the civic bodies, but being provided by the RWAs.

Therefore, it is ridiculous to impose GST on maintenance charges,” he argued.

He also noted that many people are opting to stay in huge apartment complexes and gated communities for want of higher security and other services which are being provided by the RWAs. Paying charges for all such services entails to higher maintenance charges which in turn leads the RWA to GST bracket. There are some complexes which provide shelter exclusively to the Senior citizens charging high amounts towards maintenance. All but a few such residential complexes fall under GST bracket. Since senior citizens have to pay higher maintenance charges invariably for their survival, it is unjust to levy GST on them, Ganesh pointed out.

