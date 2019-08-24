Visakhapatnam: Double Decker express inauguration postponed

By | Published: 6:19 pm

Visakhapatnam: The inauguration of the train No. 22701/ 22702 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Uday express slated for Monday has been postponed due to the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

The train is scheduled to run for five days a week with effect from August 26. On the first day, it will run as special express train with train No. 02701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada with open timings.

The train No. 22701 Visakhapatnam- Vijayawada Double Decker Uday express will leave Visakhapatnam on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday at 05:45hrs which will reach Vijayawada at 11:15hrs.

In the return direction the train No. 22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Uday express will leave Vijayawada on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday at 17:30hrs which will reach Vijayawada at 23:00hrs. The train will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samarlakota, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem and Eluru between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada and comprises nine AC Double Decker Coaches, and two Motor Power cars.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter