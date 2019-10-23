Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Link Express train delinked

By | Correspondent | Published: 12:05 am

Visakhapatnam: The Ministry of Railways has decided to delink the Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Link Express with Hyderabad-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Express and will run as Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam Express with effect from January 22 next year.

Train No. 18561 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express will leave Visakhapatnam at 14.50 hrs with effect from January 26, 2020 and will reach Kacheguda at 03.45 hrs the next day.

In the return direction train No. 18562 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam will leave Kacheguda at 23.50 hrs from January 27, 2020 and reach Visakhapatnam at 13.30 hrs the next day.

The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Madhira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahabubabad, Kesamudram, Warangal, Kazipet and Malkajgiri.

The train will have one 2nd AC, three 3rd AC, eight sleeper class, four general class and two second class-cum-luggage coaches.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .