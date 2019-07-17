Visakhapatnam Port Trust bags eco award

By | Andhra Bureau | Published: 10:29 pm

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) added another feather to its cap by becoming the recipient of the 19th Annual Greentech Environment Award 2019. Senior Engineer Ch.Srinivas of VPT’s Environment department received the award on behalf of the port from the Award committee in New Delhi recently.

According to a spokesman of VPT, the measures taken include end to end mechanization of coal and iron ore cargo handling through PPP mode at a cost of about 2000 crore, Green Belt developed around the stack yards, and Plantation programme being pursued on a continuous basis, after most of the greenery was damaged due to Hud-Hud cyclone.

About 1.5 lakh plants have already been planted in port areas since, at a cost of 10.5 crore with 2 years maintenance, to compensate the loss. Also, a 10 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is in operation and about 7 MLD treated water is being used for suppression of dust through mechanical dust suppression system on Coal and Iron ore stacks. Sprinkling of water on roads and meeting the industrial requirement, is being done, he said. The VPT also constructed high-rise walls at city interface for 4.2 KM long from Convent junction at a cost of about 24 crore, he added.

