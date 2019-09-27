Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders preparing grounds to join YSRCP

By | AP Bureau | Published: 10:52 pm

Visakhapatnam: Rumours are doing the rounds that many Telugu Desam Party leaders are preparing ground to join the ruling YSR Congress Party in the district as they consider the TDP a sinking boat. Already Adari Anandakumar, the son of TDP strongman in the district and Visakha Dairy chairman Adari Tulasi Rao and his family members joined the YSRCP . Now, former rural district party president and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu is also expected to join the ruling party next month.

What is more shocking is that the former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao is also planning to join YSRCP along with his followers and has already done some ground work in this regard. It is said that when he was incharge Minister of Kadapa district, he had developed contacts with YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s relatives and is now trying to approach him through them. It is said that initial talks were over and he may choose October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi day to join the YSRCP along with his followers who include a couple of former MLAs from the neighbouring Vizianagaram district . He has already expressed his willingness to resign as MLA of Visakhapatnam North, it is said.

The TDP leaders also seem to be in a hurry as their national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has plans to stay in Visakhapatnam for a couple of days from October 10 to review party activities and they want to quit before his arrival lest he should coerce them to continue in the party which tasted a bitter defeat in the general elections in April this year.

