Visakhapatnam: Two held, 160 kg of cannabis seized

By | Published: 9:23 am 9:24 am

Visakhapatnam: The Excise Department officials in Vishakapatnam have arrested two persons and seized 160 kg of cannabis from their car in Anakapalle Mandal.

According to excise officials, two men in a car were smuggling drugs in and outside the state. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.