Visakhapatnam’s Mudasarlova Park to be developed with Rs 50 crore

By | Correspondent | Published: 11:49 pm

Visakhapatnam: Mudasarlova Park in the city will be developed at a cost of Rs.50 crore.

Announcing this here on Tuesday during a visit to the park, Chairman of Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said Rs.19 crore was being released in the first phase and the park would be developed to become no. 1 in the district.

The Mudasarlova Reservoir would also be desilted and if only the reservoir was at full level, it would meet half the water requirements of the city, he pointed out.

