Viscount fancied for CM’s Trophy

By Author   |   Racing Correspondent   |   Published: 27th Jan 2018   12:08 am Updated: 26th Jan 2018   3:28 pm

Bengaluru: The S. Attaollahi-trained Viscount, a winner of his last start, is poised to score an encore when he runs in the Chief Minister’s Trophy 2000 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

False rails will be declared on the race day. The first race starts at 2 15 p.m.

Selections:
1. New Moon 1, Kanashni 2, Tyto Alba 3
2. Dazzling Beauty 1, Casey 2, So Mi Dar 3
3. Tanoura 1, Aaron The Baron 2, Masada 3
4. Lady Barrington 1, Bora Bora 2, Chemical Romance 3
5. Viscount 1, Jersey Wonder 2, Booker Jones 3
6. Zafran 1, Mickey Mouse 2, Super Success 3
7. Eye Sign 1, Aerospeed 2, Tanishka 3
8. New Era 1, Shivalik Boy 2, Incitatus 3
Day’s Best: Viscount

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8. 1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5. 2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.


