Vishal’s ‘Irumbu Thirai’ completes shooting

Actor Vishal’s forthcoming release is ‘Irumbu Thirai’ and it will also be released in Telugu with the title ‘Abhimanyudu’. On Thursday, the film team has wrapped up the entire shooting part by completing the filming of a song and now, the post-production works are in full swing.

In the PS Mithran directorial, Vishal will be seen as an army major while lead actress Samantha essayed a doctor role and veteran actor Arjun played a crucial character ‘White Devil’.

The movie, which has tunes from Yuvan Shankar Raja, is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 26.