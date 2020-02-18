Visibility and counter-visibility

By | Published: 18th Feb 2020 12:10 am 11:32 pm

The myth that the new technologies make for a clearer picture of lives, processes and the world itself has captured social imaginaries the world over. This, despite the fact that one is always signing non-disclosure agreements when dealing with corporate bodies, and the transparency they valorise actually consists of putting your personal data into servers for surveillance, monetisation and appropriation for whatever services they are seeking to sell you.

Further, as Lucas Introna and Helen Nissenbaum in their essay ‘Why the Politics of Search Engines Matters’ note, Google’s criteria for ranking a source is one of the most heavily guarded secrets in the world. Making data visible and accessible to people is not transparency, especially when you do not know (or consent to) allowing your data to be used this way.

Mikkel Flyverbom, Professor of Communication and Digital Transformations and Academic Director of the research platform Digital Transformations at the Copenhagen Business School, in his new work, Digital Prism, puts it succinctly: transparency is no simple matter of opening up and sharing information, but rather a matter of managing visibilities in careful and strategic ways. Tech companies and the digital transformations they pursue are, at one and the same time, very visible, secretive, transparent, hidden and open…

Data via the digital having become the backbone of our decisions – from books and movies for consumption to political opinions – each one of us has to be concerned with how the visibility (and its corollaries: secrecy, privacy) of oneself is to be ‘managed’.

Watchers and Watched

Impression management via status updates, posts, responses to others’ posts and ‘likes’ are central to the ‘presentation of the self in everyday life’ (to borrow the title of Erving Goffman’s classic work). Impression management is linked, irrevocably one could say, to what Flyverbom terms ‘visibility management’. What visibility management demands from non-specialised, everyday users of social media platforms and digital services is the awareness of how visibility slides into surveillance.

Visibility is performed by us individuals when we seek to manage our online selves and lives. It is performed by corporations and the state when it puts out the myth of transparency and access. As surveillance studies have shown us, through a participation in the visibility regime — of watchers and watched — we render the public more transparent and accountable. We render our lives more visible in ways we assume we have control over: emphatically disproved by the grilling Zuckerberg was subject to at the US Senate hearings, which revealed that altering privacy settings does not significantly alter issues of access and sharing of personal information by the network’s unspecified routes.

Do we manage that unknown and unknowable visibility? Clearly not. Then when it comes to the state or the corporate body, we run into a different kind of visibility management.

Trust and Transparency

The crucial democratic challenge, writes Andrea Brighenti, is to ‘achieve a deployment of power that is ideally without secrets … the device of public representation is necessarily public’, or to be transparent and visible. This emphasis on transparency in public life relies on an older notion of the public trust where trust is seen as possible when the workings of the authority are visible.

However, the question to be asked is: has the visibility and revelations about members of Parliament altered our trust enough to not elect them? Not so. Then, has the management of visibility through, say, Transparency International, sting operations, RTIs also been managed by those in power to minimise the effects (such as alienating the electorate) of visibility? Let us recall here WikiLeaks’ tagline: ‘let’s keep governments open’.

If democracy depends, as some commentators argue, on informed choices, then the visibility made possible by digital technologies and surveillance mechanisms constitutes a mechanism through which politically relevant information can be disseminated. But then there has to be an obligation to respond to the truths revealed in the process – which does not seem to be the case.

In short, the managed visibility of political leaders, corporate bodies and those in power does not engender trust, and this reveals the mythic nature of transparency. But there is more to be said and understood about the myth of transparency sliding into, first, surveillance and second, into a normative social condition.

As Social Norm

Transparency projects, writes Flyverbom, ‘are normative and disciplinary in the sense that they set standards for conduct and operate as forms of either direct control or more invisible forms of regularising power’. It is a form of social ordering and as such must be treated as exercises of power, regulation and control.

Protesters are now visible everywhere. They are constantly surveilled. Yet the fact that they are out there – just as writers and commentators penning their opinion pieces, reflections and critiques are out there, in a similar but not identical sense – suggests a significant trajectory in visibility management.

Visibility is increasingly tied to vulnerability, in the face of these people being picked up, beaten, arrested and so on. The visibility of the protesters is in contrast to those who, working behind the scenes, draft policies with terrible ramifications. The protests, of all varieties, bring the iniquities to the fore, to visibility. When responded to with brutality, a counter-visibility is being staged: we see state power being exercised in the form of water cannons, beatings, raids, arrests. Tweets deriding protests make their opinion-makers visible.

The visibility of the protests realigns the social however temporarily. It forces into the open state counter-measures. It provokes the people in power to enunciate what they have only thought about so far (about students, liberal arts curricula, nationalism and protests itself).

The protests, in short, have stage-managed, all over the world, the involuntary visibility of power structures.

(The author is Professor, Department of English, University of Hyderabad)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .