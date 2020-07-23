Visit PHC in case of fever, cough: Eatala

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday urged the general public to visit the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) in case they develop symptoms of fever, cough and cold and to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

Rajender, who interacted with Clinical Professor of Medicine, Dr Vijay Eldandi from Grant Hospital in Chicago along with vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board, B Vinod Kumar, held a detailed discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic across the world.

Telangana is offering Covid-19 rapid tests at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in almost all the districts. The general public must realise that Covid-19 in India is not virulent but it is very important to diagnose the disease in the early stages. The ailment affects people with pre-existing conditions and such people must take precautions, Rajender said.

The Health Minister also held a detailed meeting with all the District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) from across the State on Wednesday. Rajender urged the district medical officers to track ILI and SARI cases in the community. Senior health officials in the review meeting urged district medical officers to intensify the house-to-house survey at the village level for people with fever and typical symptoms of Covid-19.

