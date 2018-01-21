Visit this scenic spot enroute Srisailam

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Wanaparthy: Tourists travelling to Srisailam via Nagarkurnool may want to visit Gandi Anjaneya Swamy temple en route their destination, to witness the temple’s scenic beauty. The age-old temple which is located on the banks of Rama Chandra Sagar is located in Buddharam village of Gopalpet mandal.

What makes the temple a scenic attraction is a check dam which was constructed across Rama Chandra Sagar, where the Krishna water flows. Currently, for Rabi, water has been released and it can be seen overflowing from the check dam which is a visual delight. On a tiny hillock on the other side of the canal, Gandi Rajarajeshwari, Gandi Rameshwara and Saibaba temples were constructed about 15-20 years ago. To enable devotees to cross the canal, a bridge was constructed.

The landscape, trees, monkeys, hillocks, forest area and water flow, not to mention lush green paddy and groundnut fields in the area make this tourist spot not just spiritually significant, but also a beautiful stop-over point for tourists going to Srisailam to visit, relax and continue their journey.