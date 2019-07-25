VisitMalaysia 2020 campaign in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:23 am

Hyderabad: Tourism Malaysia Director, Sulaiman Suib on Wednesday launched a roadshow in the city welcoming tourists for VisitMalaysia 2020, the biggest tourism event in Malaysia starting next year.

The initiative was taken up as part of a campaign across three cities of Amritsar and Mumbai apart from Hyderabad. A total of 37 participants from Malaysia comprising a combination of 16 travel agents, four product owners, nine hotels, three airlines and five others combine together to share the latest development of Malaysian tourism, a press release said.

The VM2020 roadshow emphasizes India as main potential market for the country. In 2018, 5,94,098 Indian tourists visited Malaysia and spent almost RM 84.13 billion. Statistics this year from January till May show a total of 2,95,609 with the growth of 15.5 per cent Indians visiting Malaysia compared to same period last year.

