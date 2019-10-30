Visual vocabulary inspired by humans

By | Published: 10:14 pm

Humans predominate artist Aasha Radhika’s visual vocabulary. The artist is set to showcase her solo art exhibition ‘Maya..the myth’ on Egg Tempera at Alliance Francaise from November 3 to 12.

Aasha has been practicing Egg Tempera for the last two decades and has more than 20 solo shows to her credit among many group shows. A topic she has studied in great depth is the girl child and the pivotal role of women in various fields of life.

Aasha’s paintings depict the surroundings around her including her daughter, nieces, cousins and friends. There are also various elements of nature, birds, fishes and animals. The present series ‘MAYA..the myth’ is all about the influence of myth on the girl child, women in context to the Telugu movie Maya Bazaar.

She says everyone adores the characters involved in the movie. These kind of mythological movies influence the Indian households and the traditions involved are passed on to children. Though there’s no intentional learning involved, every human being picks up the ethics and morals which were watched in the movies as kids.The art show will be inaugurated by eminent artist Kavita Deuskar on November 3 at 6:30 pm.

