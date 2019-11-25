VIT-AP University conducts Engg Clinics Expo

By | Published: 12:40 am 3:34 pm

Hyderabad: VIT-AP University conducted a three-day Engineering Clinics Expo with themes ‘Innovative Projects using Arduino’ for freshers and ‘System Design’ for sophomores, where all the freshers and sophomores worked on 360 projects and developed working models, at its Amaravati campus. Through two level filtering process, some exceptional projects have been shortlisted for expo today.

MS Subrahmanyam, Global Delivery Head & Senior Consultant, TCS, Hyderabad, Chandra Sekhar Cherukuri, Vertical Delivery Head – I & ES, Wipro, Hyderabad, Arunachalam Jayaraman, Senior Director, Virtusa, Chennai, Vasudev Maduri, Consultant Analytics, Hitachi Consulting, Hyderabad were external review committee members.

Dr D Subhakar, Vice-Chancellor VIT-AP University, said the concept of engineering clinics was drawn from the idea that engineers require a place to get hands-on expertise of knowledge gained from the courses studied.

Dr CLV Sivakumar, Registrar, VIT AP University and others participated.

