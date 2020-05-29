VIT M.Tech & MCA admission based on UG performance

By | Published: 2:43 pm

Hyderabad: Vellore Institute of Technology’s (VIT) M.Tech and MCA admissions will be based on Bachelor’s (Under Graduate) degree performance instead of entrance exam this year due to the present Covid-19 pandemic scenario. Candidates can apply through VIT’s website www.vit.ac.in and the last date for submitting online application will be June 20, according to a press release.

The application submitted already will be kept open for editing, except for Email ID and mobile number till June 20. The VIT in the release said that GATE qualified candidates will be accorded priority in admissions and non-GATE candidates will be admitted based on their academic records (upto pre-final year performance). The admission counselling will be conducted online.The classes will start in the campus on August 3.

VIT offers 23 M.Tech. Degree programmes in its Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal campuses in areas such as VLSI design, Embedded Systems, Automotive Electronics, Computer Science Engineering with specialisations. One of the highlights of these programmes is the renowned nine month internship programme in the industry.

Also, students after completing their 12th standard can directly join VIT’s 5-year Integrated Programmes in M.Tech and M.Sc and the last date for application will be July 15 as the 12th standard examinations are yet to be completed.

VIT entrance examination is not needed for all the Integrated M.Tech and M.Sc. programmes.

Students can get more details about the PG programmes and apply online at VIT website: www.vit.ac.in.

