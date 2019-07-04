Vivek, Swatantra corner glory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: Vivek and Swatantra tamed the gusting winds to corner glory on the second day of the Hyderabad Sailing Week at Hussainsagar on Thursday.

With the wind ranging from 15-17 knots and gusting about 20 knots, the Finn sailors had a tough day. Vivek romped home in the third race but Swatantra came back strongly in the fifth and sixth races to triumph. However, Vivek is still in lead.

In Laser Radial, Hardeep Singh is at the top of the table. There is a good fight between A Srinu and Sharif Khan for the second and third spots. In fact, Sharif, who was lying seventh, moved up to fourth position. Jerome, Manpreet and Dayne battled it out in RS:X Class.

