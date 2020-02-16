Vivekanada DC men emerge handball champs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:08 pm

Hyderabad: Vivekananda Government Degree College men’s team defeated St Mary’s College Secunderabad 9-6 to lift the first Inter-college Handball Challenge organised by Hyderabad Handball Club at Lal Bahadur Stadium on Sunday.

Shankar (4) and Pavan (3) were the main scorers for the winners while Vishnu (4) and Ganesh Goud (2) secured points for the losing side.

Results: Final: Vivekananda Government Degree College 9 (Shankar 4, Pavan 3) bt St Mary’s College Secunderabad 6 (Vishnu 4, Ganesh Goud 2); Third place: GCPE College bt Loyola College 11-10.

