Vivid perspective of Kakatiya legacy

The legacy of Kakatiya heritage remains an evergreen subject for photography enthusiasts who are fascinated by the rich architecture and culture of the region. An exhibition showcasing around 150 of the Kakatiya dynasty including temples, monuments, forts, temple and traditional dances kick-started at the State Art Gallery.

While there have been many showcases featuring the Kakatiya monuments previously, this one is a significant one as a UNESCO team is visiting to consider including the famous Ramappa temple in the UNESCO World Heritage list. This is the only monument which has been nominated by the Central government this year from the country, according to Vishwender Reddy Kommidi, secretary, Telangana Photography Akademi.

The exhibition is the result of a call for photographers and delegates to send in their entries for National Photography Convention at Warangal. The contest was held across different categories such as temple, architecture, monuments and designs. Over 66 participants contributed many pictures of Warangal Fort, Rammappa, Thousand Pillar temple and other places. From the entries, the organisers sorted out some 150 photographs which are on display at the exhibition.