Vivo launches #SwitchOff Campaign

By | Published: 5:14 pm

In light of the changing human behaviour due to excessive use of smartphones, Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand announced a campaign — #SwitchOff with their brand ambassador, Aamir Khan on January 2. The digital campaign aims to encourage smartphone users in India to switch off from their mobile devices and spend quality time with family and friends.

In an emotionally captured video starring Aamir Khan, Vivo intends to showcase how smartphone users fail to interact with their surroundings due to continuous mobile usage. The recent Vivo-CMR study “Smartphones and their impact on human relationships” revealed that more than 95% of smartphone users have only virtual conversations with friends and relatives/ meeting them perhaps once a month. The same study also highlights that more than half of all smartphone users have never tried to switch off from their social handles and profess to not being able to live without their phones.

Speaking on the need to #SwitchOff, Nipun Marya, Director – Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, “We as a brand believe that technology can immensely improve our consumer’s life, but like all things good, it should be used cautiously. And as a smartphone player, it was essential we ask ourselves the fundamental questions, ‘how much is too much?’. Thus, we commissioned this campaign that urges users to temporarily switch off and give time to relationships.”

Corroborating the idea shared through the campaign, Dr Sameer Malhotra, Director and Head – Department of Mental Health & Behavioural Science, Max Super Speciality Hospital, said, “Over time, we have witnessed a steep surge in patients suffering from multiple psychosomatic problems, majorly stemming from smartphone addiction. And because people are so hooked on to their devices, their human interactions in terms of spending time with family or friends have reduced significantly. In the long run, this addiction can lead to loneliness and depression. As an immediate and essential cure, balanced usage and, at times, digital detox is a must for a person’s well-being.”