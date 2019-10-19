Vivo redefines the offline retail experience for customers

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its first-ever technologically advanced experience zone with leading retail partner, Poorvika Mobiles in Chennai. The start of this futuristic experience zone is part of vivo’s unwavering commitment to enhance the buying experience of the customers in the retail space.

The newly launched experience zone will be a one-of-a-kind retail experience for customers across Tamil Nadu to witness the new and interactive way to witness product features. Consisting of a touch-enabled LED screen, that will allow customers to compare products before making a buying decision and see beforehand the complete features and how they function through an interactive screen.

The Poorvika store will house the entire portfolio of vivo devices, including the Y-series, newly launched S-series and the popular V-series smartphones. The newly launched V17Pro and S1 will also be available for customers to experience and purchase. “At vivo, we give immense significance to the customer experience and that’s why retail has been a vital part of our strategy since the beginning.

The launch of our first technology-enabled experience zone is part of a more significant objective to redefine customer buying experience and make it more immersive. This experience zone will allow smartphone enthusiasts to meaningfully engage with the vivo products and experience the cutting-edge technology in a familiar environment,” said Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India.