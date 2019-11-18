Vivo refreshes Y series in India

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Refreshing its Y series in India, Chinese handset maker Vivo on Monday launched the Y19 with a hefty 5000mAh battery at Rs 13,990.

According to the smartphone player, the Y19 is manufactured at its Greater Noida facility. The smartphone is available in Magnetic Black and Spring White colour variants across all offline partner outlets starting Monday. It will also be available across online channels including Vivo India E-store, Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm and Tata Cliq starting November 20.

