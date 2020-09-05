Vivo working on a phone with colour-changing rear glass

The company has posted a video on Weibo where one can see a phone that can change the colour of its rear case with the press of a button. The smartphone does not have a name or a release date yet, reports Android Authority.

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is working on a new phone which can change its rear case’s colour on the press of a button.

Vivo claims to be using electrochromic glass to achieve this dazzling effect, the same tech that OnePlus used on its ‘Concept One’ phone to obscure its rear camera from view when not in use.

As per the report, the concept on display wears a sapphire blue sheen when its user’s thumb is touching its flank but changes to silvery-white when the thumb is removed.

In addition, Vivo recently patented a new smartphone with a periscope lens and dual-tone back.

The patent was filed by Vivo Mobile Communications to the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) and got published on August 28.

According to the patent images, the smartphone features a full-screen flat display with minimum bezels, a punch-hole camera at the top left corner with a boxy structure and curved corners.

The phone houses three keys on its right side — volume rockers, power button and a slider switch.