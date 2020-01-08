Vizag all set to become executive capital: Minister

By | AP Bureau | Published: 12:52 am

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam will become executive capital of Andhra Pradesh for sure, said Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishna Das.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he revealed that steps were being taken briskly towards it. “We will also get the high power committee reports on this which will be discussed in the Cabinet and later tabled in the Assembly. The entire State will benefit if the executive capital is located in Vizag. In particular, the backward region of north Andhra will witness tremendous development and we are grateful to Chief Minister for this,” he stated.

The Minister clarified that the decision on three capitals would in no way affect Amaravati which would remain the legislative capital. Justice would be meted out to farmers in Amaravati and there was no reason why the Opposition should go hammer and tongs against the government on this score. The Chief Minister was aiming at uniform development in the State through decentralisation, he observed. Meanwhile, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) are busy with the exercise of providing the infrastructure in the wake of both the GN Rao Committee and the Boston Consultative Group reports suggesting that the development should not be concentrated at one place (like Amaravati), and the high power committee also getting its report ready basing on their recommendations. The reports that funds were being released for the city also give clear indications that the executive capital will be here for certain

The government machinery has also made ready a huge data centre apart from several development works. There is a fresh proposal to introduce a tram-like service between Bheemunipatnam and Visakhapatnam and prepare to provide accommodation for about 1.5 lakh people. The State secretariat may be shifted to Vizag anytime from now and the GVMC is asked to ensure that water from Polavaram reached the city without interruption. The CMO was said to have asked the district authorities to search for buildings on rental basis its officials including Chief Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash already paid visit to the city for this purpose. In all probability, the State government is likely to organise the Republic Day function in the city on January 26, it is said.

