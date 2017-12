By | Published: 5:29 pm

Visakhapatnam: A cab driver attempted to rape a woman employee working in Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) on Saturday evening.

According to Duvada police here, the woman, working in a Hyderabad-based company, left after duty at 6.30 p.m. by the cab which usually took her home. On the way, the cab driver took her to a lonely place attempted to rape her.

The woman complained to police who are investigating.